Extending type for GrahQL

Hello all,

I read about the "Adding your own Queries and Mutations" but I didn't find any explanation about extending an existing type.

For example, I have collection called product where I have shopifyId field.

I would like to be able to update the product query to able to have a node "shopify"

{ products { shopifyId shopify { price } } }

Do you have way?

I was thinking to override the schema, I found the code but we should provide a way to merge the schema using for example @graphql-tools/merge