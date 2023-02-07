DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Extending type for GrahQL

default discord avatar
b-barry
6 months ago
2 1

Hello all,

I read about the "Adding your own Queries and Mutations" but I didn't find any explanation about extending an existing type.
For example, I have collection called product where I have shopifyId field.
I would like to be able to update the product query to able to have a node "shopify"

{
  products {
    shopifyId
    shopify {
      price
    }
  }
}

Do you have way?

I was thinking to override the schema, I found the code but we should provide a way to merge the schema using for example @graphql-tools/merge

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    Hey @b-barry — you should not directly modify the auto-generated GraphQL types, but what you're doing should be possible by adding a field to your config itself. You can then set admin.disabled: true on the field to have it hide from the admin UI entirely. And then you could fill the field's value dynamically with hooks / similar, therefore treating it as a "virtual field". We have a demo of this coming out shortly, so keep an eye out!

    3 replies
  • default discord avatar
    b-barry
    6 months ago

    Thanks for the quick response. About the hidden field, do you plan to save it the database ?
    I prefer not to be sure to have the latest data

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    You don’t need to save the field to the database, and you can populate it dynamically with hooks. That’s actually what I was intending and is a pattern that we use ourselves quite a bit. It works well and accomplishes exactly what you’re looking to do 👍

  • default discord avatar
    b-barry
    6 months ago

    Super ! I am looking forward for your example.

    Thanks again for the response

