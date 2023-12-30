getting error on form submissions

hey all, was wondering as I couldn't tell from the documentation or guide on the form-builder plugin. Are emails mandatory? I've got a simple form that takes a user's email and adds it to the database. that's working great. But upon submission, I get an error in my logs err: "Error while sending one or more emails in form submission id: undefined."

I don't know how the form submission Id could be undefined given that the ID is successfully generated and passed to the backend as the ID is there. But really just confused as I don't h ave any emails set up on that particular form, nor do I have email enabled in the payload.config file.

do I need to set up email for this? I can't imagine that's a sane default and everything else has made a fair amount of sense so far. Just wanted some clarification on this!