GraphQL access control is denying access to a `relationTo` upload collection

Access control is denying a logged-in user to read from an upload collection and I'm not sure why.. I can read from the upload collection just fine when I access it directly:
query {
CloudinaryImages {
docs {
altText
}
}
}
But not when it is being referenced from a nested field:
query {
allWork {
docs {
thumbnail { # Will be `null` and say "You are not allowed to perform this action."
altText
}
}
}
}
My CloudinaryImage collection looks like this:
const CloudinaryImage: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'cloudinary-image',
admin: {
disableDuplicate: true,
useAsTitle: 'altText',
},
upload: {
disableLocalStorage: true,
adminThumbnail: ({doc}) => String(doc.cloudinaryURL),
},
fields: [
{
name: 'altText',
label: 'Alt Text',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'cloudPublicId',
type: 'text',
admin: {
position: 'sidebar',
condition: ({cloudPublicId}) => !isNullOrEmpty(cloudPublicId),
readOnly: true,
},
},
{
name: 'cloudinaryURL',
type: 'text',
admin: {
position: 'sidebar',
readOnly: true,
condition: ({cloudinaryURL}) => !isNullOrEmpty(cloudinaryURL),
},
},
],
}
and the (partial) Work collection looks like this:
const Work: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'work',
labels: {
singular: 'Work',
plural: 'Work',
},
admin: {
description: 'Client projects',
},
fields: [
[...]
{
name: 'thumbnail',
label: 'Thumbnail',
type: 'upload',
relationTo: 'cloudinary-image',
required: true,
},
[...]
],
}
I did at one point add
useAPIKey to the Work collection and created an API key, but then decided I'd prefer to have a separate user for my client to use, and have since removed that flag again.
If I add
access: { read: () => true} to the CloudinaryImage collection, all fields do come through.
I'm usually pretty good at figuring stuff out, but this one has got me stumped
Hey @flovan — great find.
This was a bug! No wonder it stumped you! Great detective work though and thanks for the thorough writeup.
Just deployed a beta of Payload including a fix 👍
payload@0.14.28-beta.0
Give it a shot!
This release does indeed fix my issue! Thanks for the very quick fix 🤩
