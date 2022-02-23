GraphQL access control is denying access to a `relationTo` upload collection

Access control is denying a logged-in user to read from an upload collection and I'm not sure why.. I can read from the upload collection just fine when I access it directly:

query { CloudinaryImages { docs { altText } } }

But not when it is being referenced from a nested field:

query { allWork { docs { thumbnail { # Will be `null` and say "You are not allowed to perform this action." altText } } } }

My CloudinaryImage collection looks like this:

const CloudinaryImage: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'cloudinary-image', admin: { disableDuplicate: true, useAsTitle: 'altText', }, upload: { disableLocalStorage: true, adminThumbnail: ({doc}) => String(doc.cloudinaryURL), }, fields: [ { name: 'altText', label: 'Alt Text', type: 'text', required: true, }, { name: 'cloudPublicId', type: 'text', admin: { position: 'sidebar', condition: ({cloudPublicId}) => !isNullOrEmpty(cloudPublicId), readOnly: true, }, }, { name: 'cloudinaryURL', type: 'text', admin: { position: 'sidebar', readOnly: true, condition: ({cloudinaryURL}) => !isNullOrEmpty(cloudinaryURL), }, }, ], }

and the (partial) Work collection looks like this:

const Work: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'work', labels: { singular: 'Work', plural: 'Work', }, admin: { description: 'Client projects', }, fields: [ [...] { name: 'thumbnail', label: 'Thumbnail', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'cloudinary-image', required: true, }, [...] ], }

I did at one point add useAPIKey to the Work collection and created an API key, but then decided I'd prefer to have a separate user for my client to use, and have since removed that flag again.

If I add access: { read: () => true} to the CloudinaryImage collection, all fields do come through.