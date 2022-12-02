Graphql api draft option not working for unpublished documents

I found our draft articles and unpublished articles are shown in prod env.
Input this query and execute:
# Write your query or mutation here
query getPages {
Pages(draft: false) {
docs {
slug
_status
updatedAt
}
}
}
Your understanding in your second comment is correct - the
draft: true argument replaces any docs in your main collection with their newest drafts, which would be stored in the
_versions collection.
We do have docs about this - take a look here:
https://payloadcms.com/docs/versions/drafts#controlling-who-can-see-collection-drafts
Basically, the
draft argument alone does not restrict who can see drafts. If you need that, you need to do that with access control. The
draft arg simply does what is stated above.
Does that make sense? I will convert this to a discussion as I don't believe there's anything actionable to be done here. What do you think?
Thanks, i didn't understand this doc correctly.
@jmikrut An additional question, as I checked the doc and the ts interface, it seems there's no way I can get the graphql query variables from the access function.
I want to implement sth like this as the default access for our articles:
access: {
read: ({ req }) => {
console.log('req: ', req.params);
// to get the draft option from request
if (req.params.draft) return true;
return {
_status: {
equals: 'published',
},
};
},
},
