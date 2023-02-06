Graphql custom route

Is it possible to change the route generation mechanism for graphql? I don't want my graphql url to start with /api .



payload/src/graphql/initPlayground.ts Lines 4 to 15 in 4a49640 function initPlayground ( ctx : Payload ) : void { if ( ( ! ctx . config . graphQL . disable && ! ctx . config . graphQL . disablePlaygroundInProduction && process . env . NODE_ENV === 'production' ) || process . env . NODE_ENV !== 'production' ) { ctx . router . get ( ctx . config . routes . graphQLPlayground , graphQLPlayground ( { endpoint : ` ${ ctx . config . routes . api } ${ ctx . config . routes . graphQL } ` , // eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/ban-ts-comment // @ts -ignore ISettings interface has all properties required for some reason settings : { 'request.credentials' : 'include' , } , } ) ) ; } }