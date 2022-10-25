Graphql loaded draft pages with draft: false specified

It looks a bug to me that I can query out draft pages with following query in the official demo page:
https://demo.payloadcms.com/api/graphql-playground
# Write your query or mutation here
query getPages {
Pages(draft: false) {
docs {
slug
_status
}
}
}
I found out I need to add one more filter like this, but I'm still confused
query getPages {
Pages(draft: false, where:{ _status:{ equals: published } }) {
docs {
slug
_status
}
}
}
Related and closed with #1566
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.