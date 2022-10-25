DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Graphql loaded draft pages with draft: false specified

9 months ago
It looks a bug to me that I can query out draft pages with following query in the official demo page:
https://demo.payloadcms.com/api/graphql-playground

# Write your query or mutation here
query getPages {
  Pages(draft: false) {
    docs {
      slug
      _status
    }
  }
}

image

I found out I need to add one more filter like this, but I'm still confused

query getPages {
  Pages(draft: false, where:{ _status:{ equals: published } }) {
    docs {
      slug
      _status
    }
  }
}
