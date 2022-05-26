DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
GraphQL Query $where Clause Example

freakyfriday
last year
Hello,

I'm trying to query using the $where clause but am receiving a typed error. I'm following the example at https://payloadcms.com/docs/queries/overview#graphql-find-queries but still can't figure out why the type conversion is failing.

Playground Query:

Types:

Any assistance would be greatly appreciated :-)

Thanks

    If anyone is following I figured it out. I had to change the type of $where from JSON to Post_where:

    1 reply
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last year

    @freakyfriday — I can do you one better.

    While your syntax DOES work, the better way would be like this:

    No $ needed. Just use the where argument!

