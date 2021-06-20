Hi Payload team. I haven't been able to find substantial documentation for payload.update() when the updated field is

a relationship field hasMany: true relationshipTo: [ // more than one collection // ]

The gist: I have a parent-child relationship between items of various collections (mixed-content tree). I want to re-parent the updated item by removing the child from the old parent's child field and then add it to the new parent's child field.

I have a hook set up to do this, but I cannot for the life of me figure out what the call to payload.update(...) is expecting to receive.

If I manually add entries to the child field for an item in the admin GUI then I get back an array in the child field. This is sensible:

[ { relationTo: 'pages', value: { parent: [Object], title: 'Parent Page', renderings: [], children: [], createdAt: '2021-06-20T06:04:33.461Z', updatedAt: '2021-06-22T01:08:52.412Z', id: '60ceda71361a3300191cfd4b' } }, { relationTo: 'pages', value: { parent: [Object], title: 'Sub Page', renderings: [], children: [], createdAt: '2021-06-20T06:05:13.529Z', updatedAt: '2021-06-22T00:57:55.799Z', id: '60ceda99361a3300191cfd7b' } } ]

I would expect I can update this list by removing an item from the array or appending another object with the form

{ relationTo: 'datasource-folders', value: { id: '60ceda71361a3300191caa12' } }

however this will not save.

payload.update({ collection: originalParent.type, id: originalParent.id, data: { children: updatedChildren // the array above } });

The error provided

Error: Argument passed in must be a single String of 12 bytes or a string of 24 hex characters

makes it seem like Payload is expecting to receive data in the format

[ ... { relationTo: 'datasource-folders', value: '60ceda71361a3300191caa12' }, ]

however this is cursed. It doesn't work either and causes new craziness that encouraged me to drop the collection in Mongo and start fresh.

It would be great if you could point me to documentation for updating relationship fields, especially where hasMany: true and relationTo: [ // multiple collections // ] .

If there isn't documentation but you're willing to explain it I would be happy to put in a PR for a documentation update.

TYSM