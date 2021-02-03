Help with SSL connection on Amazon DocumentDB

Hey folks! First, congratulations. Payload CMS looks amazing.

We, here in Chefsclub, are excited to use Payload in some of our usecases.

A little (and perhaps silly) question comes up to my mind:

We are trying to connect payload on a DocumentDB cluster that requires a SSL .pem certificate. Since we can just pass on the init the URI, we are not getting any success to connect without (1 have to disable ssl :( or 2 use it on the same VPC).

Is there any plans to make the parameter passed on the Payload init to include the mongoose options, or at least the CA SSL certificate?

Thank you so much.

Filipe Baeta

CTO @ChefsClub