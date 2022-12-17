How does the fallback-locale suppose to work with blocks field?

I struggle to work with fallback locale functionality and REST API. From what I observed so far, it does not work as I would expect and I don't know what am I doing wrong.

My collection has the blocks field defiintion as follows:

{ type:'blocks', name: 'blocks', label: 'Bloki z treścią', localized: true, blocks: [ Richtext, Columns, GalleryColumns, LargePhoto, ] },

It does not work for common queries like ?where[slug][equals]=slug-string?locale=en&fallback-locale=pl it only works when I query with /api/model/[itemId]?locale=en&fallback-locale=pl , and with /api/model?locale=en&fallback-locale=pl but this is something I can actually understand why, even if it does create a headache.

it only works when I query with , and with but this is something I can actually understand why, even if it does create a headache. It does not seem to work for blocks field, even if the one is localized: true and filled with data on locale which supposed to be the fallback one. The fields inside blocks are not localized: true as I figured that - logically - if the wrapping element (blocks field) is localized, that inner elements shouldn't be. It works on the UI - switching locale on admin to empty one, provides me with the blank blocks field, ready to be filled. However, i thought that leaving it as blank, should fill the content from the fallback on API request?

Current packeges version of mine:

"dependencies": { "@payloadcms/plugin-seo": "^1.0.9", "dotenv": "^16.0.3", "express": "^4.18.2", "nodemailer": "^6.8.0", "nodemailer-sendgrid": "^1.0.3", "payload": "^1.2.0", "payload-s3-upload": "^1.1.2" }, "devDependencies": { "nodemon": "^2.0.20" }

and config has localization provided as:

localization: { locales: [ 'pl', 'en' ], defaultLocale: 'pl', fallback: true, },

How can I force this mechanism to return blocks field with data from fallback locale?