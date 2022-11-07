DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

How to add default value for blocks

default discord avatar
Stupidism
9 months ago
1 1

I have a content field requires at least 1 block.
image

I want to save our editors' effort by providing a default value for it, but defaultValue is not working as I expected.

    Found the answer myself.

    
            {
              name: 'content',
              label: false,
              type: 'blocks',
              minRows: 1,
              maxRows: 1,
              blocks: [
                  {
                    slug: 'content',
                    labels: {
                      singular: 'Content',
                      plural: 'Content Blocks',
                    },
                    fields: [
                      {
                        name: 'richText',
                        type: 'richText',
                      }
                    ]
                  }
              ],
              defaultValue: [
                {
                  richText: [{ children: [{ text: '' }] }],
                  blockType: 'content',
                },
              ],
            },

    It's really interesting that writing/asking the question itself can give me the answer.

