How to best handle transpiling?

I've had a lot of issues with transpiling while integrating Payload into a Turborepo.

Take a look at this repo.

Use npx create-payload-app to add a new app labeled "cms". Open any Payload file and import a button from "ui". Get all sorts of errors about import statements and package subpaths.

I've read the recent changelog, and for a moment I thought that I fixed the problem...until I didn't.

Honestly, I'm blindly editing tsconfig files hoping for some sort of cjs output that the configuration gods will bless. I don't really understand what the output should be or how I should arrive there.

How can external React libaries be properly handled in Payload?

Super appreciated!

Edit: Noticed Tsup doesn't support es5 as a target...Maybe that's what I'm running into? Does Payload need es5?