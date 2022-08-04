Hi everyone,

Currently I'm trying to explore developing plugin in Payload to add UI fields on multiple collections. When going into specific collection in admin, it's possible to get other fields' value using useWatchForm(). But (1-1) relationship field only return id of the referred doc, without knowing where it's come from. Is there any way to get this done?

The only work around I found currently is all relationship field change to multiple:

relationTo: 'targetCollection' => relationTo: ['targetCollection']

hence the value the field will change from id only to {value: id, relationTo: 'targetCollection'} But this kind of adding unnecessary data in the collection.