How to model nested relationship?

I have a simple relationship as follows:

One courses has many chapters .

has many . One chapters has many lessons .

has many . One chapters belongs to only one courses .

belongs to only one . One lessons belongs to only one chapters .

belongs to only one . Only authorized users can access courses , and the permission is inherited by children lessons .

What do you think is a good way to implement this in Payload? How about even more nested relationships? Technically, I can create 3 collections respectively, but that might not be the cleanest way for data entry due to applying repetitive changes (roles, relationship pointers) at different locations.

This seems achievable via Payload Nested Docs Plugin, but I'm not sure if it is the right solution as I don't require a nested URL slug.