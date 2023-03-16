How to model nested relationship?

I have a simple relationship as follows:
courses has many
chapters.
chapters has many
lessons.
chapters belongs to only one
courses.
lessons belongs to only one
chapters.
users can access
courses, and the permission is inherited by children
lessons.
What do you think is a good way to implement this in Payload? How about even more nested relationships? Technically, I can create 3 collections respectively, but that might not be the cleanest way for data entry due to applying repetitive changes (roles, relationship pointers) at different locations.
This seems achievable via Payload Nested Docs Plugin, but I'm not sure if it is the right solution as I don't require a nested URL slug.
It appears the Array collection is applicable in this use case. The good thing is that it can be nested so I can consolidate content under one
courses. Probably there are performance and query implications using this way, but I will see how it goes.
