How to organize data for pages with different designs?

If I'm making a blog, it's obvious that I need a Post collection, where each document represents a single article.

But what if I'm making a general-purpose marketing site where I have a few different pages that all have different designs and therefore need different fields for content? These solutions pop in my mind:

Have a separate collection for each page. Have a single Pages collection. In this case, I don't see how each page would have different fields. Use the Global and specify each page as an object inside. That just sounds wrong.

The first approach seems the most rational, but what bothers me is that I'd have a collection with just a single document inside. Kind of like the Global collection. Does that make sense? Or there's a better way?