how to reset password correctly?

Hi, I'm trying to reset password through API.
I'm trying to follow the document.
And I put token that I got from {cms-url}/api/{user-collection}/me endpoint.
try {
const req = await fetch('{cms-url}/api/{user-collection}/reset-password', {
method: "POST",
credentials: "include",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
body: JSON.stringify({
token: "7eac3830ffcfc7f9f66c00315dabeb11575dba91",
password: "newPassword"
}),
})
const data = await req.json()
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
}
But i got an "Token is either invalid or has expired." error.
And it seems my token form fetchme is way longer than the token on document.
Where can I get right token to reset password?
Thanks in advance.
@kouohhashi The token you're looking for is located in the link that is emailed to the user generated from the
/forgot-password endpoint. Here is the forgot password section in the documentation, and here is how to configure email for your payload server.
