Community Help

how to reset password correctly?

default discord avatar
kouohhashi
3 weeks ago
1 1

Hi, I'm trying to reset password through API.

I'm trying to follow the document.
And I put token that I got from {cms-url}/api/{user-collection}/me endpoint.

try {
  const req = await fetch('{cms-url}/api/{user-collection}/reset-password', {
    method: "POST", 
    credentials: "include",
    headers: {
      "Content-Type": "application/json",
    },
    body: JSON.stringify({
      token: "7eac3830ffcfc7f9f66c00315dabeb11575dba91",
      password: "newPassword"
    }),
  })
  const data = await req.json()
} catch (err) {
  console.log(err)
}

But i got an "Token is either invalid or has expired." error.

And it seems my token form fetchme is way longer than the token on document.

Where can I get right token to reset password?

Thanks in advance.

  hjbugajski
    hjbugajski
    2 weeks ago

    @kouohhashi The token you're looking for is located in the link that is emailed to the user generated from the /forgot-password endpoint. Here is the forgot password section in the documentation, and here is how to configure email for your payload server.

