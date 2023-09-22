how to reset password correctly?

Hi, I'm trying to reset password through API.

I'm trying to follow the document.

And I put token that I got from {cms-url}/api/{user-collection}/me endpoint.

try { const req = await fetch('{cms-url}/api/{user-collection}/reset-password', { method: "POST", credentials: "include", headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json", }, body: JSON.stringify({ token: "7eac3830ffcfc7f9f66c00315dabeb11575dba91", password: "newPassword" }), }) const data = await req.json() } catch (err) { console.log(err) }

But i got an "Token is either invalid or has expired." error.

And it seems my token form fetchme is way longer than the token on document.

Where can I get right token to reset password?

Thanks in advance.