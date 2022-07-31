How to search collection that has a relationship element content in rich text field?

I am implementing a feature to get all other entries that has a relationship link to current entry. For example I have an author collection and an article collection. The article has a relationship field author. This feature shows how many articles are using this author instance as their relationship field author's value. In fact I using the rest api ?where[author][equals]=author_id to search this and it works.

But if I use a relationship in rich text that link to the author. Then how to search the collection that its rich text field has a relationship link to the author_id?