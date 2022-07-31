How to search collection that has a relationship element content in rich text field?

I am implementing a feature to get all other entries that has a relationship link to current entry. For example I have an author collection and an article collection. The article has a relationship field author. This feature shows how many articles are using this author instance as their relationship field author's value. In fact I using the rest api
?where[author][equals]=author_id to search this and it works.
But if I use a relationship in rich text that link to the author. Then how to search the collection that its rich text field has a relationship link to the author_id?
Hey @EasonSoong —
You should be able to do this with something like:
where: { myRichTextField: { contains: authorID } }
Rich text fields can be queried on just like any other field, so give that a shot!
Hi @jmikrut, thanks for your replying. And I tried to search document in this way but it did not worked. Below is my search params.
// rest api search
api/collection?where[testRichText.value.id][equals]=rich-text
// my collection field definition
{
name: 'testRichText',
type: 'richText',
}
// data saved in my collection
"testRichText": [
{
"children": [
{
"text": ""
}
],
"type": "relationship",
"value": {
"id": "rich-text"
},
"relationTo": "authors"
},
{
"children": [
{
"text": ""
}
]
}
]
I looked into the code of how to find a document in db because I want to figure out why my search api did not work. And I found my query was finally transformed to
{"testRichText":{"$eq":"rich-text"}}. The
.value.id was ignored. That's the key factor in fact.
At last I found a buildQuery function and I think the problem is in here.
I think it's because the rich text doesn't have clear schema definition. The
schema.pathType will return adhocOrUndefined for the path
testRichText.value or
testRichText.value.id. And the real query to mongo will become another way other than how I write the code.
And I think the blocks field has the same issue if one of the added block contains a rich text content.
Is this an issue of the buildQuery or I didn't use it correctly?
Hey @EasonSoong — I just looked into this and figured out a way to make this work.
This will be released shortly.
But basically, once it's merged, to query against rich text field content, you need to do something like this:
where: { 'myRichTextField.children.value.id': { equals: yourID } }
We will be deploying a patch version with this new feature shortly!
Hello @jmikrut , I tried this feature in the newest payload version. And it works when I trying to search relationship in a rich text field. Thanks you for that!
But I still cannot search relationship in a block rich text field.
// I have a article collection which use a block field
export const Articles: CollectionConfig = {
fields: [
{
name: 'content',
type: 'blocks',
blocks: [Content, Media, Button],
},
]
};
// And the Content block has a rich text field
export const Content: Block = {
fields: [
{
name: 'richText',
type: 'richText',
}
],
};
// My saved data in database
{
content: [{
blockType: "content",
id: "62e63a7bc3b0131e1b5d53a9",
richText: [{
children: [{text: ''}],
relationTo: "authors",
type: "relationship",
value: { id: "rich-text" }
}]
}]
}
My search api:
/api/articles?where[content.richText.value.id][equals]=rich-text&depth=0
When I try to search relationship in rich text content from block field, the return result of buildQuery still ignore my path after content. Could you help to check this?
Do we have a plan we fix this?
Hey @EasonSoong - yes, sorry, was traveling today but this will be checked into first thing tomorrow!
OK @EasonSoong there was a bug related to an update of Mongoose. I just fixed it. You should now be able to query on fields within blocks.
Will you give it a shot?
Sorry @jmikrut, it seems that it makes a progress but didn't resolve the issue completely. The path after content.richText is still been ignored.
queryBuild: {
where: { and: [], 'content.richText.value.id': { equals: 'test-213' } }
}
query: { 'content.richText': { '$eq': 'test-213' } }
Hi @jmikrut , I upgraded my payload to 1.0.22 and it works now. You are really awesome, thank you~
