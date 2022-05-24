DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to support auto generate slug from title field in collections

For example,

If editor input
How to support auto generate slug from title field in collections as the title of the post/article.

I want another field slug to be auto-genrated with slug

how-to-support-auto-generate-slug-from-title-field-incollectionss

    A better solution for slug is to add a custom element:

    // Articles:

fields: [
  // ...
  slug({ trackingField: 'title' }),
  // ...
]

// fields/slug.ts

import { Field } from 'payload/types';
import { merge } from 'lodash';

import { getSlugInput } from './ui/SlugInput';

type Slug = (
  options?: { trackingField?: string },
  overrides?: Partial<Field>
) => Field;

// By dynamically building fields in code configurations are reusable and concise
export const slug: Slug = ({ trackingField = 'title' } = {}, overrides) =>
  merge<Field, Partial<Field> | undefined>(
    {
      name: 'slug',
      unique: true,
      type: 'text',
      admin: {
        position: 'sidebar',
        components: {
          Field: getSlugInput({ trackingField })
        }
      },
    },
    overrides
  );

// SlugInput.tsx
import { kebabCase } from 'lodash';
import { TextInput, useField, useWatchForm } from 'payload/components/forms';
import { useEffect, useRef } from 'react';

export const getSlugInput = ({ trackingField }: { trackingField: string }) => () => {
  const { getDataByPath } = useWatchForm();
  const { value: slugValue = '', setValue: setSlugValue } = useField<string>({ path: 'slug' });
  const trackingFieldValue = getDataByPath<string>(trackingField) || '';
  const prevTrackingFieldValueRef = useRef(trackingFieldValue);
  const stopTrackingRef = useRef(false);

  useEffect(() => {
    if (!trackingField || stopTrackingRef.current) {
      return;
    }
    if (trackingFieldValue === prevTrackingFieldValueRef.current) {
      return;
    }
    const prevSlugValue = kebabCase(prevTrackingFieldValueRef.current);
    prevTrackingFieldValueRef.current = trackingFieldValue;
    if (prevSlugValue !== slugValue) {
      return;
    }
    setSlugValue(kebabCase(trackingFieldValue));
  }, [trackingFieldValue]);

  return (
    <div>
      <TextInput
        name="slug"
        path="slug"
        label="Slug"
        description={slugValue ? `Auto generated based on ${trackingField}` : `Will be auto-generated from ${trackingField} when save`}
        value={slugValue}
        onChange={e => {
          setSlugValue(e.target.value);
          stopTrackingRef.current = true;
        }}
      />
    </div>
  );
}
    I've done a similar thing. I used the beforeChange hook.

    Given the following creator function:

    function generateSlugFrom(titleField: string, slugField = 'slug'): BeforeChangeHook<Product> {
    return ({ data }) => {
        if (!(titleField in data)) {
            return data;
        }

        return {
            ...data,
            [slugField]: slugify(data[titleField])
        };
    };
}

    I use it like so:

    const Products: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: 'products',
    hooks: {
        beforeChange: [generateSlugFrom('name')]
    },
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'name',
            label: 'Name',
            type: 'text'
        },
        {
            name: 'slug',
            label: 'Slug',
            type: 'text'
        },
    ]
};

    With help of course, from slugify.

    1 reply
    Great, that's exactly what I want.

    Another implementation from the public demo: https://github.com/payloadcms/public-demo/blob/master/src/fields/slug.ts

    what is the use case for this slug? I can't seem to wrap my head around because we can query with document id only.

    4 replies
    It's more like auto-generate slug before writing to database.
    Are you looking for sth-like slug updates in UI while inputting for name/title?

    slug is generated fine. I want to use this slug to query document.

    Hey @MinSomai — you can totally query via the slug field.

    In REST, it'd be ?where[slug][equals]=slug-here or similar.

    For more, including how to query in GraphQL and the Local API, take a look at the documentation for querying here.

    I'm dumb. totally makes sense now, thanks.

