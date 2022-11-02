How to tell a field in rendered inside a drawer/modal form or not?

I have a slug field auto tracking file name in my Media collection.

I used documentInfo to tell if I'm creating a new media or editing an existing one and disabled edit for the slug when editing. (Modifying slug is not allowed

const documentInfo = useDocumentInfo(); const isUpdateRef = useRef(!!documentInfo.id);

But now it's not working when I open the modal form inside an article.

I'd like to know is there any way to get the documentInfo of current form instead of current page?