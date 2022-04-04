How to update Payload version

This might be a pretty noob question, but what is the best way to update the PayloadCMS version? I'm running a slightly older one and I've just tried to run npm install on my new apple silicon macbook and its failing to install node-sass.

I figure if I update to a newer release it might resolve some of these issues

UPDATE: It's not node-sass that was failing it is sharp. Here is a dump of what it says when trying to install