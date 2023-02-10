How to use .env inside fork tests?

I'm trying to contribute to the Payload repo by fixing an issue I reported. I already forked the project but I don't have MongoDB installed on my local machine, I use a remote MongoDB instance for my local development. So when I run yarn dev admin I get an error because it is trying to connect to a local instance of MongoDB.

Is there a way to use a .env file to set the MONGO_URL? I see that the dev.ts does use the process.env.MONGO_URL environment variable but it doesn't load the variables inside my .env , so every time I want to run a test, I have to write the full command:

MONGO_URL="my_instance_url" yarn dev admin