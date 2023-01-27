How to use internal links in Rich Text without overloading the client with data?

Hello!

I want to use the functionality of internal links to other documents in the project. This is very handy so that I don't lose links when the document slug changes or the URL structure changes, for example. But along with the required fields of the target page (urlSlug, title), I even get the whole Rich-text document on the client ... how can I bypass this to get only the required fields?

how can I exclude text field from getting it? I use GraphQL to get data from server.

Should I filter it on the server? Is it the only solution?

Thank you in advance!