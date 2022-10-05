HTTP-only cookie issue

My payload service running @ https://me.example.com and frontend NextJS app running @ https://web.example.com. I am facing an issue that after logging in when I hit any access controlled endpoint (for eg. /refresh-token) from the frontend app, the payload service does not extract token frrom the HTTPOnly cookie and does not set the user property on the req object and throw a 403:Forbidden response code.
Cookie Configs I Tried:
cookies: { domain: "example.com", sameSite: "none", secure: true }
cookies: { domain: "example.com" }
CORS Allowlist:
["https://web.example.com", "http://web.example.com"]
However, when I use the
beforeOperation({args, operation}) hook to debug the refresh operation, I can see the cookie present on the
args.req.headers.cookie object, but
args.token is by default null, and it works when I manually extract the cookie from
args.req.headers.cookie and set the
args.token value and return it.
Any help and suggestions will be appreciated. Thank you!
Did you add this
["https://web.example.com", "http://web.example.com"] to the csrf key in the config as well?
// ...
csrf: ["https://web.example.com", "http://web.example.com"],
// ..
@rishi-afk what does your fetch request look like? Are you using
credentials: include? Docs talk about it here
I was having a similar issue with a NuxtJs app & ohmyfetch/fetch. I think the issue is with the OPTION request that is sent before the actual request. When i sent the request from the server side with the cookies included, I got the expected results. But from the client side, I got back my user as null.
Are you able to test sending the request in nest from the server side and see if you get the same results? Ensure that the cookie is included on the server side request(If possible in NextJs)
Like you said, hitting the auth endpoints from the browser directly (going to
http://[PAYLOAD_URL]/api/me from a new tab in the browser) will produce the expected results but sending the request with axios or fetch is not working as expected
Can you add that and see if it makes a difference?
