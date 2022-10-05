HTTP-only cookie issue

My payload service running @ https://me.example.com and frontend NextJS app running @ https://web.example.com. I am facing an issue that after logging in when I hit any access controlled endpoint (for eg. /refresh-token) from the frontend app, the payload service does not extract token frrom the HTTPOnly cookie and does not set the user property on the req object and throw a 403:Forbidden response code.

Cookie Configs I Tried:

cookies: { domain: "example.com", sameSite: "none", secure: true }

cookies: { domain: "example.com" }

CORS Allowlist:

["https://web.example.com", "http://web.example.com"]

However, when I use the beforeOperation({args, operation}) hook to debug the refresh operation, I can see the cookie present on the args.req.headers.cookie object, but args.token is by default null, and it works when I manually extract the cookie from args.req.headers.cookie and set the args.token value and return it.

Any help and suggestions will be appreciated. Thank you!