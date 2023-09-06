Images for collections?

Hi everyone!
Is there a simple way to add images to collections like you do with blocks? Or would you have to develop a plugin for that? I am not referring to the images field but to the imageURL option of the blocks.
Thanks
The way to go is to use the relationship field (Documentation)
My recommendation is to look and try the public demo. There is an example there on how to reference the media collection:
(https://github.com/payloadcms/public-demo/blob/master/src/blocks/Media.ts)
You could build your own dashboard components. There is at the moment no way to add icons in those dashboard tiles.
Also, payload 2.0 coming soon (I'm very excited) Don't know what will happen to the dashboard then.
This will maybe help you for building out your dashboard:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXoi9sYk96k&t
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyfZ3HIwY94
You can use the current dashboard as starting point, and customize it until you got it how you want:
Your config would like something like this:
export default buildConfig({
admin: {
components: {
views: {
Dashboard: MyCustomDashboard,
},
},
},
});
Also helpful:
https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.