Import a script to collection to use inside a hook

Hello,

How do I import a script to a collection to use inside a hook? For example

/* collections > Product.js */ /* Importing someting*/ import { script } from "../utils/scripts"; /* Creating a collection */ const Product = { slug: 'products', ... hooks: { beforeChange: [ async () => { script(); } ] }

When I build this it builds ok, but when I am trying to access the admin panel it says in the console "webpack_require(...).config is not a function". And when I remove the imports, it works fine.

Any ideas how can I make this work?

Thank you!