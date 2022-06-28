DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Import a script to collection to use inside a hook

default discord avatar
vstarush
last year
1 1

Hello,

How do I import a script to a collection to use inside a hook? For example

/* collections > Product.js */

/* Importing someting*/
import { script } from "../utils/scripts";

/* Creating a collection */
const Product = {
    slug: 'products',
    ...
    hooks: {
        beforeChange: [
            async () => { script(); }
       ]
}

When I build this it builds ok, but when I am trying to access the admin panel it says in the console "webpack_require(...).config is not a function". And when I remove the imports, it works fine.

Any ideas how can I make this work?

Thank you!

  • default discord avatar
    vstarush
    last year

    Figured it out. Fixed it by changing "require" to "import" in the script.

