Community Help

Install payloadcms on plesk server

default discord avatar
Rar9
11 months ago
1 1

How to install payloadcms and a ubuntu 22.04 plesk server?

Do I install mongodb via docker?
https://support.plesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/115004540294-How-to-install-MongoDB-database-server-in-Plesk-

How to start the app via node.js

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    11 months ago

    Hey @Rar9 , you could likely get a better answer for this elsewhere on the internet, since it's more Ops-related than Payload specifically. I would suggest searching for how to deploy a node application with mongodb using docker-compose as a good starting point.

    5 replies
  • default discord avatar
    Rar9
    11 months ago

    It's a feature request, so people are getting easy a guide how to install payloadcms on a plesk environment.

    No quide = no new user as they will turn to strapi /directus....

  • default discord avatar
    Rar9
    11 months ago

    Basically you can add nginx basic config to the list

  • default discord avatar
    MarkAtOmniux
    10 months ago

    It's a feature request, so people are getting easy a guide how to install payloadcms on a plesk environment.

    No quide = no new user as they will turn to strapi /directus....

    Ironically I moved from strapi to payload because I hated it. But I agree, Docker documentation would be helpful

  • default discord avatar
    Rar9
    10 months ago

    I´m currently on Directus due to the missing guide... but would love to test payloadcms as strapi ways also not my thing

  • default discord avatar
    Rar9
    10 months ago

    I got a bit further

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1022136604443299840/1022385771031830548

