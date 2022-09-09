Install payloadcms on plesk server

How to install payloadcms and a ubuntu 22.04 plesk server?
Do I install mongodb via docker?
https://support.plesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/115004540294-How-to-install-MongoDB-database-server-in-Plesk-
How to start the app via node.js
Hey @Rar9 , you could likely get a better answer for this elsewhere on the internet, since it's more Ops-related than Payload specifically. I would suggest searching for how to deploy a node application with mongodb using docker-compose as a good starting point.
It's a feature request, so people are getting easy a guide how to install payloadcms on a plesk environment.
No quide = no new user as they will turn to strapi /directus....
Basically you can add nginx basic config to the list
Ironically I moved from strapi to payload because I hated it. But I agree, Docker documentation would be helpful
I´m currently on Directus due to the missing guide... but would love to test payloadcms as strapi ways also not my thing
