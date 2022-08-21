Is it possible to add some custom config in a field config?

We're building a custom UI field. It looks like this:

import { merge } from 'lodash' ; import { Field } from 'payload/types' ; import { LinkTo } from './ui/LinkTo' ; interface Options { collectionSlug : string ; } // By dynamically building fields in code configurations are reusable and concise export const linkTo = ( options : Options , overrides ?: Partial < Field > ) : Field => { const { collectionSlug } = options ; return merge < Field , Partial < Field > | undefined > ( { name : 'linkTo' , type : 'ui' , admin : { position : 'sidebar' , components : { Field : ( props : Field ) => ( < LinkTo { ... props } collectionSlug = { collectionSlug } / > ) , } , } , } , overrides ) ; } ; // usage const Tag = { slug : 'tags' , fields : [ //... linkTo ( { collectionSlug : 'tags' } ) , //... ] }

You can see two twisted place:

linkTo({ collectionSlug: 'tags' }) I already passed a slug in to collection config, but I still need to pass it again.

I think if I can get the current collection slug directly in the LinkTo component would be much easier.

const config = useCollectionConfig();

LinkTo already gets the field config as the input props, but I cannot pass any additional config to it except writing a wrapper component like this.

I think if I can pass some custom configurations would be much easier: