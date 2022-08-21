DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is it possible to add some custom config in a field config?

default discord avatar
Stupidism
11 months ago
1 1

We're building a custom UI field. It looks like this:

import { merge } from 'lodash';
import { Field } from 'payload/types';

import { LinkTo } from './ui/LinkTo';

interface Options {
  collectionSlug: string;
}

// By dynamically building fields in code configurations are reusable and concise
export const linkTo = (options: Options, overrides?: Partial<Field>): Field => {
  const { collectionSlug } = options;

  return merge<Field, Partial<Field> | undefined>(
    {
      name: 'linkTo',
      type: 'ui',
      admin: {
        position: 'sidebar',
        components: {
          Field: (props: Field) => (
            <LinkTo {...props} collectionSlug={collectionSlug} />
          ),
        },
      },
    },
    overrides
  );
};

// usage

const Tag = {
  slug: 'tags',
  fields: [
    //...
    linkTo({ collectionSlug: 'tags' }),
    //...
  ]
}

You can see two twisted place:

  1. linkTo({ collectionSlug: 'tags' }) I already passed a slug in to collection config, but I still need to pass it again.

I think if I can get the current collection slug directly in the LinkTo component would be much easier.

const config = useCollectionConfig();
  1. LinkTo already gets the field config as the input props, but I cannot pass any additional config to it except writing a wrapper component like this.

I think if I can pass some custom configurations would be much easier:


    {
      name: 'linkTo',
      type: 'ui',
      admin: {
        position: 'sidebar',
        collectionSlug,
        components: LinkTo,
      },
      // or an explicit field to pass custom configs
      custom: {
        collectionSlug,
      }
    },

// Get collectionSlug from custom config
const LinkTo = ({ admin: { collectionSlug } }) => {

}
    I found I can get the current collection info with hook: useDocumentInfo. It can solve this specific issue for now:

      const { collection } = useDocumentInfo();
  const collectionSlug = collection?.slug || '';

// or in non react component


const getCurrentCollectionSlug = () => {
  const match =
    /\/admin\/collections\/([a-z-]*)\/.*/.exec(window.location.pathname) || [];

  if (!match) return '';

  return match[1];
};
