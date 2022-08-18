Is it possible to query a document with a slug field of a relationship?

For example, in a classic article/blog site, we have tags related to articles.

Article { ... tags: Tag[]; } Tag { id: string; slug: string; name: string; }

And we have a tag page showing all the articles with this tag like this: https://getjerry.com/tag/driver-licenses

In this page, I need to query the tag.id from tag.slug first and then use the tag.id to query articles.

Is it possible to query articles with tag.slug directly?

I think this is a common feature that other CMS like contentful supports.