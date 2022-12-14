Is it possible to show/hide tabs depending on a condition?

Currently, according to the type definition, a tab should support the admin property, but it get's ignored and I couldn't find it in the documentation.

I'm trying to build a table block, that allows the creation of tables.

My idea was the following:

Specify a numberOfColumns field that allows numbers between 2 and 10.

Depending on that number, 2-10 tabs would show up below for each "row" in an array of "rows" to allow filling the cells.

Is this possible? Do you have any other ideas how to realise a table block with the given fields or what a custom component would look like to achieve this?

Thanks