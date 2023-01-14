Is there a working example of the preview button?

I'm having some difficulty understanding how the preview button works.

I usually reference the current Payload website for how things are done, but the preview functionality is currently broken on it. None of the examples seem to use preview either.

At one time it seems that preview did work on the Payload website:

https://github.com/payloadcms/website/search?q=preview&type=commits

These commits got me most of the way there. I'm successfully passing the JWT token to the static props, it redirects me to the slug's page, but I continue to see the published content.

I'm not using GraphQL, just plain ol' REST.

const pageQuery = await fetch(`${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}/api/pages?where[slug][equals]=${slug}`, { headers: { ...preview ? { Authorization: `JWT ${payloadToken}` // when previewing, send the payload token to bypass draft access control } : {} } }).then( (res) => res.json(), );

Any ideas? Been working on this for days.