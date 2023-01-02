Is there an Array string in Payload CMS?

Hi, I tried to read the documentation, but I couldn't find it. Is there something to save array string to database?
I just want save array of strings
Ex:
["a","b","c"]
I don't want save array of objects like this, just need array of strings here
json field might work for you: https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/json#json-field
Hi @IRediTOTO, this isn't currently supported but would definitely be useful in many cases. This question was also discussed on discord here. A potential workaround solution would be to:
There might be more appropriate workarounds too if you want to share more information on what you're looking to achieve, let us know if you need further help here!
Thank you for replied me and let me know. Ok fine, but I will wait for a that feature like that. This pretty basic, I think any Payload newbie will ask himself: where is the array??? :D
Payload newbie here, I think this could be really useful.
