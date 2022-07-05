Keep getting "You are not allowed to perform this action." when trying to save.

I hosted Payload on Northflank, I'm able to access it and created a login but whenever I try to create a new document in Payload and save it I get the following in the logs:

stdout F [10:02:38] ERROR (payload): Forbidden: You are not allowed to perform this action. stdout F at Layer.handle [as handle_request] (/home/node/node_modules/express/lib/router/layer.js:95:5) stdout F at Route.dispatch (/home/node/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:114:3) stdout F at next (/home/node/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:138:14) stdout F at next (/home/node/node_modules/express/lib/router/route.js:144:13) stdout F at Layer.handle [as handle_request] (/home/node/node_modules/express/lib/router/layer.js:95:5) stdout F at updateHandler (/home/node/node_modules/payload/src/preferences/requestHandlers/update.ts:12:29) stdout F at update (/home/node/node_modules/payload/src/preferences/operations/update.ts:23:11) stdout F at new UnauthorizedError (/home/node/node_modules/payload/src/errors/UnathorizedError.ts:6:5) stdout F at new APIError (/home/node/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:43:5) stdout F at new ExtendableError (/home/node/node_modules/payload/src/errors/APIError.ts:26:11)

PayloadCMS v0.18.5

Northflank

MongoDB as add-on in Northflank

API Route works but obviously no data

Have been able to create account and login

What could be the issue?

If you need anything other info, please let me know.