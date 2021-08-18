DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
License verification keeps going wrong

default discord avatar
ignism
last year
1 1

After creating a droplet on digital ocean and setting up my first user through /admin/ I keep running into the license is invalid error. I initially made a license for the wrong domain as I didn't include the subdomain. But now everything should be in order.
I double checked my .env variables.
the domain is http://payload.grndctrl.io, if that helps.

What do?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last year

    Hey @ignism, it looks like you had some canceled licenses with the same domain that were likely interfering. I've cleared out all of those, give it another shot when you can 👍

    1 reply
  • default discord avatar
    ignism
    last year

    Thanks, it works now! I was afraid I messed up there. Would be nice if we had a chance in the future to clean that up ourselves.
    Can't wait to give this puppy a spin.

