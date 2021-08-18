License verification keeps going wrong

After creating a droplet on digital ocean and setting up my first user through
/admin/ I keep running into the license is invalid error. I initially made a license for the wrong domain as I didn't include the subdomain. But now everything should be in order.
I double checked my
.env variables.
the domain is
http://payload.grndctrl.io, if that helps.
What do?
Hey @ignism, it looks like you had some canceled licenses with the same domain that were likely interfering. I've cleared out all of those, give it another shot when you can
Thanks, it works now! I was afraid I messed up there. Would be nice if we had a chance in the future to clean that up ourselves.
Can't wait to give this puppy a spin.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.