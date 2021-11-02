Loading Payload in a Docker Container

I am trying to load payload in a docker container. I couldn't find any examples so I am writing it on my own.

In my compose I expose port 3005.

# Payload CMS Container payloadcms: container_name: 'payloadcms_container' build: ./backend/payloadcms/. volumes: - ./backend/payloadcms:/app - /app/node_modules/ ports: - 3005:3005 expose: - "3005" depends_on: - "mongodb" external_links: - "mongodb"

This instance of payload launches fine. However when I attempt to load in the web browser my page remains blank.



The error message appears:

Uncaught Error: Invalid hook call. Hooks can only be called inside of the body of a function component.

Does anyone know why this occurs? Does anyone know how to use Payload within a docker container?