Login attempts not working?

Hi all,

got the following setup for the users' collection:

auth : { useAPIKey : true , tokenExpiration : 86400 , // 24h maxLoginAttempts : 3 , lockTime : 900 , // 15min } ,

As a test did multiple login attempts via graphql-playground where I got the following message in first 3 attempts:

"message": "The email or password provided is incorrect.",

^ That's ok and as expected.

4th attempt

"message": "This user is locked due to having too many failed login attempts.",

^ Fine.

5th attempt

"message": "The email or password provided is incorrect.",

^ Say whaaaat?

On 6th attempt, I set the correct password and got logged in. However, the expected response would be - a locked account.

Question - is lockTime also defined in seconds (docs don't state in what format) as tokenExpiration ? If yes, I guess that's a bug then? If not, what's going wrong?

Version 1.2.0

Thanks.