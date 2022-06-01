Looking for suggestion on how to use publishTime as admin title

Hi all,

I have a collection of content that gets updated daily, and my plan was to set the title of the documents to the publishDate, perhaps with a prefix identifying the collection type.

If I point useAsTitle at a date field, this error occurs because publishDate is a Date type, not a string:



What I came up with to bypass is use a separate slug field and set its default to the current date:

... admin: { useAsTitle: "slug", // <-- can i tie this directly to publishTime instead of adding a slug property? defaultColumns: ["title", "category", "publishDate", "tags", "status"], }, fields: [ { name: "slug", type: "text", defaultValue: `${new Date().toLocaleDateString()}`, required: true, }, { name: "publishTime", // required type: "date", // required required: true, },

... but then there's no guarantee that publishDate and slug will be consistent without a validation step.

Can I do something with a field hook here?

Payload rocks, enjoying digging in — thanks for making it open source!!

Edit:

found these examples of dynamically generated titles/fields in the public demo:

... which seem like what I need. Keeping up for viz on how useAsTitle breaks on non-string field types. Is there a validation step that could be built into the config to prevent non-string fields from being set as title? Can help write issue. Again, Payload rocks - these public examples are extensive.