Managing Cookies When Running On Local Host

I have my payloadCMS running on port 3100 and my nuxt client app running on port 3000. I am running everything locally on localhost.

Whenever I log in to the admin console it drops a new payload-token cookie which then overwrites the payload-token cookie for the currently logged-in user making it difficult to work in CMS and test my application locally

Is there a solution to this?

Thanks... after a couple of early stumbles I am getting the hang of PayloadCMS and it is pretty awesome

https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1153409343568498718