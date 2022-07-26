Media Upload Feature

For publishing blog posts, we should need to add the MEDIA (image, video, sound, etc) feature in a text editor
Hey @momin-riyadh , if I'm understanding you correctly - this is already possible. In your blog post collection, you can make the relationship field to your media required by adding
required: true like this:
{
name: 'image',
type: 'upload',
required: true, // Add this
relationTo: 'media',
},
Thanks, denolfe! I'm a beginner and exploring
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.