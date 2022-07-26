DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Media Upload Feature

default discord avatar
momin-riyadh
12 months ago
1 1

For publishing blog posts, we should need to add the MEDIA (image, video, sound, etc) feature in a text editor

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    12 months ago

    Hey @momin-riyadh , if I'm understanding you correctly - this is already possible. In your blog post collection, you can make the relationship field to your media required by adding required: true like this:

    {
  name: 'image',
  type: 'upload',
  required: true, // Add this
  relationTo: 'media',
},
    1 reply
  • default discord avatar
    momin-riyadh
    12 months ago

    Thanks, denolfe! I'm a beginner and exploring

Open the post
Continue the discussion in GitHub
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.