Community Help

MongoDB aggregation commands

default discord avatar
salomo
last year
1 1

Is it possible to use MongoDB aggregation commands in local queries? Like distinct() or count()?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last year

    Hey @salomo — with the Payload Local API, this is currently not possible. But, you can do this via one of two ways:

    • With Mongoose. You can access the Mongoose model that corresponds to your Payload collection via payload.collections[collectionSlug].Model. Then, you can do whatever you can do with Mongoose.
    • With raw MongoDB by writing Mongo queries directly against your database

    Does this help you out?

    5 replies
  • default discord avatar
    salomo
    last year

    Hi @jmikrut,
    thank you for the fast response.

    With raw MongoDB by writing Mongo queries directly against your database

    Is it possible to open a second connection to the database within payload? Doesn’t that interfere with the connection that payload already has opened?

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    last year

    Hi @salomo,

    Is it possible to open a second connection to the database within payload? Doesn’t that interfere with the connection that payload already has opened?

    That shouldn't be an issue, you should be able to have many connections open concurrently unless you've limited that on your database.

    If you do have trouble, you can customize the mongoose connection with the mongoOptions setting used for Payload. https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation#server

    Mongoose documents those options here: https://mongoosejs.com/docs/connections.html

    Let us konw if you have trouble!

  • default discord avatar
    salomo
    last year

    Hi @DanRibbens,

    With Mongoose. You can access the Mongoose model that corresponds to your Payload collection via payload.collections[collectionSlug].Model. Then, you can do whatever you can do with Mongoose.

    I tried the Mongoose solution and it works.
    Thanks for your help!

  • default discord avatar
    hifreaker
    last year

    Hey @jmikrut, Could you please tell me how to do I access payload collection in my custom controller? I'm having some trouble while accessing the collection, maybe I'm not accessing it in the right way. It would be great if you could point out some piece of code.

  • default discord avatar
    salomo
    last year

    You can do it like this:

    const payload = require('payload');

payload.collections['collection_name'].Model.distinct('field_name', {status: {$eq: '*condition*'}}, async (err, data) => {
  if (err) {
    // handle error
  } else {
   // work with data
  }
});
