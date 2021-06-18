Multiple Payload projects from 1 MongoDB instance

First off, thank you so much for releasing Payload to the public. I can see there has been a ton of work and thought that have gone into the project. Keep up the good work! 😄 🧨

Having looked at payload.init({...}) this looks quite possible to do.

I've added some examples below supporting

Since each Payload project can point to it's own MongoDB databse, and a MongoDB instance can consist of multiple databases, it seems quite possible to having many Payload projects from 1 MongoDB instance....but is it wise to do so ❓

Here follows some examples configs and .env setups to support this idea

Examples

Project 1 .env

MONGO_URL=mongodb://localhost:27017/project1-db MONGODB_USER=dbuser1 MONGODB_PASSWORD=supersecret

Project 2 .env

MONGO_URL=mongodb://localhost:27017/project2-db MONGODB_USER=dbuser2 MONGODB_PASSWORD=supersecret

payload.init set in both projects

payload.init({ license: process.env.PAYLOAD_LICENSE, secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET_KEY, mongoURL: process.env.MONGO_URL, mongoOptions: { user: process.env.MONGODB_USER, pass: process.env.MONGODB_PASSWORD, }, express: server, });

From what I understand about Payload's pricing each project would have it's own license, right?

What are your thoughts about this, and would you consider a full multitenancy setup for Payload in the future?