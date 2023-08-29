Nested fields in array/group are nullable in GraphQL-schema when required

Hi!

We've got a lot of collection types with arrays/groups in them, allowing our users to create a dynamic set of items within a specific collection item. We've got an issue with the GraphQL schema though, perhaps someone can help us out here...

Fields that are immediately under a CollectionConfig-type and are marked required neatly show up as required in the schema. Fields that are within an array/group are not though. An example, the following config:

const Example : CollectionConfig = { slug : "examples" , fields : [ { name : "direct" , type : "text" , required : true , } , { type : "group" , name : "group" , fields : [ { name : "inAGroup" , type : "text" , required : true , } , ] , } , { name : "array" , type : "array" , fields : [ { name : "nested" , type : "text" , required : true , } , ] , } , ] , } ;

results in the following schema:

type Example { id : String direct : String ! group : Example_Group array : [ Example_Array ! ] updatedAt : DateTime createdAt : DateTime } type Example_Group { inAGroup : String } type Example_Array { nested : String id : String }

As you can see, the direct -field is marked as non-nullable, which is expected because the field is marked as required. The nested -field and the inAGroup -field are not though, even though the fields are marked as required as well...

Is there a way to make the nested- and inAGroup-field non-nullable as well?