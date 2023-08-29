DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Nested fields in array/group are nullable in GraphQL-schema when required

default discord avatar
bdalenoord
3 weeks ago
3 1

Hi!

We've got a lot of collection types with arrays/groups in them, allowing our users to create a dynamic set of items within a specific collection item. We've got an issue with the GraphQL schema though, perhaps someone can help us out here...

Fields that are immediately under a CollectionConfig-type and are marked required neatly show up as required in the schema. Fields that are within an array/group are not though. An example, the following config:

const Example: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: "examples",
    fields: [
        {
            name: "direct",
            type: "text",
            required: true,
        },
        {
            type: "group",
            name: "group",
            fields: [
                {
                    name: "inAGroup",
                    type: "text",
                    required: true,
                },
            ],
        },
        {
            name: "array",
            type: "array",
            fields: [
                {
                    name: "nested",
                    type: "text",
                    required: true,
                },
            ],
        },
    ],
};

results in the following schema:

type Example {
  id: String
  direct: String!
  group: Example_Group
  array: [Example_Array!]
  updatedAt: DateTime
  createdAt: DateTime
}

type Example_Group {
  inAGroup: String
}

type Example_Array {
  nested: String
  id: String
}

As you can see, the direct-field is marked as non-nullable, which is expected because the field is marked as required. The nested-field and the inAGroup-field are not though, even though the fields are marked as required as well...

Is there a way to make the nested- and inAGroup-field non-nullable as well?

  • default discord avatar
    bdalenoord
    2 weeks ago

    This turned out to be a bug for which I made a report and a fix (#3259).

    That issue ahs now been merged and included in release 1.15.4

