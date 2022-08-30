Not possible to have an upload to be optional, is it a bug?

When I test the upload feature, it seems like an upload field is not optional. For example,

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types" ; const Test : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'tests' , fields : [ { name : 'metaCoverImage' , label : 'Cover Image' , type : 'upload' , relationTo : 'media' , required : true , } , { name : 'metaCustomOgImage' , label : 'Custom OG Image (front-end will fallback to cover image if not presented)' , type : 'upload' , relationTo : 'media' , } , ] } export default Test ;

The second upload field should be optional, however, it raises an exception when no upload is presented. Is this a design decision or a bug? If it is a design decision, then is there a way to have an optional upload?