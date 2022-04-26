Hi
I'm trying to configure Payload as an NX app, but when I'm trying to run payload.init, I receive an error that payload is undefined.
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'init')
at /Users/shaked.hadas/Documents/Projects/d-suite/dist/apps/d-editor/webpack:/src/main.ts:16:9
at /Users/shaked.hadas/Documents/Projects/d-suite/dist/apps/d-editor/main.js:73:3
at Object. (/Users/shaked.hadas/Documents/Projects/d-suite/dist/apps/d-editor/main.js:78:12)
at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1103:14)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1155:10)
at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:981:32)
at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:822:12)
at Function.Module._load (/Users/shaked.hadas/Documents/Projects/d-suite/packages/node/src/executors/node/node-with-require-overrides.ts:16:27)
at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1005:19)
at require (node:internal/modules/cjs/helpers:102:18)
Reproducing the problem:
nx g @nrwl/express:app test
Hey @ShakedHad,
I reproduced the problem you had and was able to get further in the setup by changing the tsconfig.app.json the to have two more settings in the
compilerOptions, they are "esModuleInterop" set to true and strict set to false.
With those changes my
tsconfig.app.json is:
{
"extends": "./tsconfig.json",
"compilerOptions": {
"outDir": "../../dist/out-tsc",
"module": "commonjs",
"types": ["node", "express"],
"esModuleInterop": true,
"strict": false
},
"exclude": ["jest.config.ts", "**/*.spec.ts", "**/*.test.ts"],
"include": ["**/*.ts"]
}
Mine still isn't starting so there is one more thing to finish out. The last thing will be to make sure that your payload.config.js is included in the dist. You might have to add to the tsconfig to make that transpile from .ts and then adding to your "start" script the path.
Something like this should get you there after you make sure the payload.config.js is written to dist:
"start": "SET PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/apps/nx-payload/payload.config.js && nx serve",
and don't forget to replace "nx-payload" with your own app name.
Hope that gets you closer and gives you an idea of what to fix. If you are still struggling, let us know!
Thank you very much, it worked!
I'm writing here the full configuration steps, for future references:
tsconfig.app.json
"esModuleInterop": true,
"allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true,
"strict": false
main.ts, update express import to
import express from 'express';
project.json, add
"webpackConfig": "apps/nx-payload/webpack.config.js" to
targets.build.options
module.exports = (config, context) => {
return {
...config,
entry: {
...config.entry,
config: './apps/nx-payload/payload.config.ts',
},
output: {
...config.output,
filename: '[name].js',
},
};
};
npm install --save dotenv
main.ts
import dotenv from 'dotenv';
dotenv.config();
.env at the root of the nx app, with:
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=./dist/apps/nx-payload/config.js
That's it, it should work now.
remember to replace
nx-payload with your app name
