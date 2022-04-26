Hi

I'm trying to configure Payload as an NX app, but when I'm trying to run payload.init, I receive an error that payload is undefined.

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'init')

at /Users/shaked.hadas/Documents/Projects/d-suite/dist/apps/d-editor/webpack:/src/main.ts:16:9

at /Users/shaked.hadas/Documents/Projects/d-suite/dist/apps/d-editor/main.js:73:3

at Object. (/Users/shaked.hadas/Documents/Projects/d-suite/dist/apps/d-editor/main.js:78:12)

at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1103:14)

at Object.Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1155:10)

at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:981:32)

at Function.Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:822:12)

at Function.Module._load (/Users/shaked.hadas/Documents/Projects/d-suite/packages/node/src/executors/node/node-with-require-overrides.ts:16:27)

at Module.require (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1005:19)

at require (node:internal/modules/cjs/helpers:102:18)

Reproducing the problem: