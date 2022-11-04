Oauth BeforeLogin hook redirects to `Already Logged In`

Hey!

I am not that sure if this is a bug on the side of plugin code or payload, but maybe you will have some hints.

In the plugin code, after successful oAuth I setToken from useAuth hook and then I use useNavigate to navigate to admin page.

What I get is the screen below:



clicking Back to Dashboard works okay, so I am logged in and whole process was successful. However, for some reason the initial redirect kind of recognizes that I am logged in, but still implies that I am trying to do that again.

If you have an idea if this might me my plugin-specific behaviour, or some Payload feature clashing with the hook, I would be very keen to get any type of feedback!