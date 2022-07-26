Payload CMS with NGINX in Production with HTTPS

I have followed all of the steps in the Digital Ocean guide and have updated my
serverURL but I am still getting a 404 when I attempt to route
/admin
I have set up nginx and certbot with letsencrypt, but I cannot access the frontend admin pannel. Thanks for all your help!
Sorry, dumb mistake, just fixed it; I had to add the proxy block in nginx.conf for /admin to pass to localhost:3000/admin. Thanks!
can you post your nginx conf. if possible.
