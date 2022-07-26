DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Payload CMS with NGINX in Production with HTTPS

default discord avatar
xr71
12 months ago
1 2

I have followed all of the steps in the Digital Ocean guide and have updated my serverURL but I am still getting a 404 when I attempt to route /admin

I have set up nginx and certbot with letsencrypt, but I cannot access the frontend admin pannel. Thanks for all your help!

  • default discord avatar
    xr71
    12 months ago

    Sorry, dumb mistake, just fixed it; I had to add the proxy block in nginx.conf for /admin to pass to localhost:3000/admin. Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    MinSomai
    12 months ago

    can you post your nginx conf. if possible.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in GitHub
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.