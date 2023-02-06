Bug Report

Trying to start the project after using npx create-payload-app inside a docker image (node:18-alpine) is impossible. The project does not start.

this is the docs that I'm using https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation

Is there something I'm doing wrong?, thanks for your help guys.

Steps to Reproduce

Initialize docker container (node:18-alpine) Run npx create-payload-app Install completes successfully Run yarn dev Project doesn't start.

Other Details

** Log using nodemon: **

/home/node/app # npx create-payload-app Need to install the following packages: create-payload-app@0.3.24 Ok to proceed? (y) y Welcome to Payload. Let's create a project! ✔ Project name? … payload-cms ✔ Choose project template › blog ✔ Enter MongoDB connection … mongodb://secret:secretpass@mongodb:27017/payload?authSource=admin Creating a new Payload app in /home/node/app/payload-cms ✔ Project directory created ✔ Dependencies installed ✔ .env file created ✔ Payload project successfully created ★ Launch Application: - cd ./payload-cms - yarn dev ★ Documentation: - Getting Started: https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/what-is-payload - Configuration: https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/overview npm notice npm notice New minor version of npm available! 9.3.1 -> 9.4.1 npm notice Changelog: https://github.com/npm/cli/releases/tag/v9.4.1 npm notice Run npm install -g npm@9.4.1 to update! npm notice /home/node/app # cd ./payload-cms /home/node/app/trnds-cms # yarn dev yarn run v1.22.19 $ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon [nodemon] 2.0.20 [nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs` [nodemon] watching path(s): *.* [nodemon] watching extensions: ts [nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts` [nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...

log using: ts-node with npx

/home/node/app/payload-cms # npx ts-node ./src/server.ts Illegal instruction

Log using: ts-node without npx

/home/node/app/payload-cms # ts-node ./src/server.ts Illegal instruction

src/server.ts

After remove payload.init from server.ts the project starts. Which makes me think that the error could be related to the payload npm package. 🤔