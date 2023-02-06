DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Payload doesn't start up

6 months ago
Bug Report

Trying to start the project after using npx create-payload-app inside a docker image (node:18-alpine) is impossible. The project does not start.

this is the docs that I'm using https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation

Is there something I'm doing wrong?, thanks for your help guys.

Steps to Reproduce

  1. Initialize docker container (node:18-alpine)
  2. Run npx create-payload-app
  3. Install completes successfully
  4. Run yarn dev
  5. Project doesn't start.

Other Details

** Log using nodemon: **

/home/node/app # npx create-payload-app
Need to install the following packages:
  create-payload-app@0.3.24
Ok to proceed? (y) y

  Welcome to Payload. Let's create a project! 

✔ Project name? … payload-cms
✔ Choose project template › blog
✔ Enter MongoDB connection … mongodb://secret:secretpass@mongodb:27017/payload?authSource=admin 

  Creating a new Payload app in /home/node/app/payload-cms

✔ Project directory created
✔ Dependencies installed
✔ .env file created
✔ Payload project successfully created

  ★ Launch Application:

    - cd ./payload-cms
    - yarn dev

  ★ Documentation:

    - Getting Started: https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/what-is-payload
    - Configuration: https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/overview


npm notice 
npm notice New minor version of npm available! 9.3.1 -> 9.4.1
npm notice Changelog: https://github.com/npm/cli/releases/tag/v9.4.1
npm notice Run npm install -g npm@9.4.1 to update!
npm notice 
/home/node/app # cd ./payload-cms
/home/node/app/trnds-cms # yarn dev
yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon
[nodemon] 2.0.20
[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs`
[nodemon] watching path(s): *.*
[nodemon] watching extensions: ts
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts`
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...

log using: ts-node with npx

/home/node/app/payload-cms # npx ts-node ./src/server.ts
Illegal instruction

Log using: ts-node without npx

/home/node/app/payload-cms # ts-node ./src/server.ts
Illegal instruction

src/server.ts

After remove payload.init from server.ts the project starts. Which makes me think that the error could be related to the payload npm package. 🤔

import express from 'express';
import payload from 'payload';

require('dotenv').config();
const app = express();

// Redirect root to Admin panel
app.get('/', (_, res) => {
  res.redirect('/admin');
});

const start = async () => {
  // Initialize Payload
  // await payload.init({
  //   secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
  //   mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
  //   express: app,
  //   onInit: async () => {
  //     payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`)
  //   },
  // })

  // Add your own express routes here

  app.listen(3000);
}

start();
    6 months ago

    OK. this is then likely not an issue with Payload and something that you should research regarding your Node 18 Docker image. I bet it has something to do with one of Payload's dependencies. Can you attempt to use another Docker image?

    I will convert this to a discussion as there is likely nothing that Payload can be done to fix this, although I'm happy to continue to help!

    6 months ago

    Hey @mauroencinas — this should be doable. I'd try and start your process manually, outside of nodemon, to see if you can get a better error log. Run ts-node src/server.ts and see what you get. Let us know!

    6 months ago

    Hey @mauroencinas — this should be doable. I'd try and start your process manually, outside of nodemon, to see if you can get a better error log. Run ts-node src/server.ts and see what you get. Let us know!

    Thank you very much @jmikrut , you are very kind for your recommendation, I tried to do what you told me, and the result is Illegal Instruction, I tried the command with and without npx

