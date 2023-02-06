Trying to start the project after using
npx create-payload-app inside a docker image (node:18-alpine) is impossible. The project does not start.
this is the docs that I'm using https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation
Is there something I'm doing wrong?, thanks for your help guys.
npx create-payload-app
yarn dev
** Log using nodemon: **
/home/node/app # npx create-payload-app
Need to install the following packages:
create-payload-app@0.3.24
Ok to proceed? (y) y
Welcome to Payload. Let's create a project!
✔ Project name? … payload-cms
✔ Choose project template › blog
✔ Enter MongoDB connection … mongodb://secret:secretpass@mongodb:27017/payload?authSource=admin
Creating a new Payload app in /home/node/app/payload-cms
✔ Project directory created
✔ Dependencies installed
✔ .env file created
✔ Payload project successfully created
★ Launch Application:
- cd ./payload-cms
- yarn dev
★ Documentation:
- Getting Started: https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/what-is-payload
- Configuration: https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/overview
npm notice
npm notice New minor version of npm available! 9.3.1 -> 9.4.1
npm notice Changelog: https://github.com/npm/cli/releases/tag/v9.4.1
npm notice Run npm install -g npm@9.4.1 to update!
npm notice
/home/node/app # cd ./payload-cms
/home/node/app/trnds-cms # yarn dev
yarn run v1.22.19
$ cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon
[nodemon] 2.0.20
[nodemon] to restart at any time, enter `rs`
[nodemon] watching path(s): *.*
[nodemon] watching extensions: ts
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts`
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...
log using: ts-node with npx
/home/node/app/payload-cms # npx ts-node ./src/server.ts
Illegal instruction
Log using: ts-node without npx
/home/node/app/payload-cms # ts-node ./src/server.ts
Illegal instruction
After remove payload.init from
server.ts the project starts. Which makes me think that the error could be related to the payload npm package.
import express from 'express';
import payload from 'payload';
require('dotenv').config();
const app = express();
// Redirect root to Admin panel
app.get('/', (_, res) => {
res.redirect('/admin');
});
const start = async () => {
// Initialize Payload
// await payload.init({
// secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
// mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
// express: app,
// onInit: async () => {
// payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`)
// },
// })
// Add your own express routes here
app.listen(3000);
}
start();
OK. this is then likely not an issue with Payload and something that you should research regarding your Node 18 Docker image. I bet it has something to do with one of Payload's dependencies. Can you attempt to use another Docker image?
I will convert this to a discussion as there is likely nothing that Payload can be done to fix this, although I'm happy to continue to help!
Hey @mauroencinas — this should be doable. I'd try and start your process manually, outside of
nodemon, to see if you can get a better error log. Run
ts-node src/server.ts and see what you get. Let us know!
Thank you very much @jmikrut , you are very kind for your recommendation, I tried to do what you told me, and the result is
Illegal Instruction, I tried the command with and without npx
