PAYLOAD_PUBLIC not propagating to collections?

Hey!

Quick question from my side, perhaps I am doing something wrong here.

I have an env var called PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_FRONTEND_URL . I use it in one of my collections for the preview functionality:

preview: (doc, { locale }) => { if (doc?.slug) { payload.logger.info(`${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_FRONTEND_URL}/${locale}/post/${doc.slug}`) return `${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_FRONTEND_URL}/${locale}/post/${doc.slug}`; } return null; },

When I run my app locally, environment variable gets propagated, but on PRODUCTION it is undefined. What is even weirder is that other environment vars I pass to my docker container work. What is yet even weirder is that the same variable in payload.init() gets logged with the actual value.

payload .init({ secret: process.env.CMS_SECRET, mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI, express: server, onInit: async () => { payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`); payload.logger.info(`Frontend server URL: ${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_FRONTEND_URL}`);

Is there something that might be preventing collections to access process, but not payload.init ? I feel I might be missing something here

Thanks for any kind of feedback!