Possible bug: No user in the collection access > update

Hello,

I ran into the issue that a user is not always available in the access > update function of a collection. For example this code

access: { update: ({ req : { user} }) => { console.log('**************************') console.log('update') console.log(user) return true; } },

Returns this, when I click on a "Save" button of a collection item in the payload UI:

update

undefined

update

{

id: '63410f361ef577238338284f',

name: 'Main',

email: 'test@gmail.com',

createdAt: '2022-10-08T05:48:38.633Z',

updatedAt: '2024-01-21T00:54:04.884Z',

loginAttempts: 0,

collection: 'admins',

_strategy: 'local-jwt'

}

for some reason it runs twice and for some reason, once it doesn't have a "user".

Maybe anyone have an idea on why this could happen?

Payload version: 2.8.2

Thanks,

Vitaly