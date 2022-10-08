Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Possible bug: No user in the collection access > update

default discord avatar
vstarush
4 days ago
1 1

Hello,

I ran into the issue that a user is not always available in the access > update function of a collection. For example this code

access: {
        update: ({ req : { user} }) => { 
            console.log('**************************')
            console.log('update')
            console.log(user)
            return true;
        }
    },

Returns this, when I click on a "Save" button of a collection item in the payload UI:

update
undefined

update
{
id: '63410f361ef577238338284f',
name: 'Main',
email: 'test@gmail.com',
createdAt: '2022-10-08T05:48:38.633Z',
updatedAt: '2024-01-21T00:54:04.884Z',
loginAttempts: 0,
collection: 'admins',
_strategy: 'local-jwt'
}

for some reason it runs twice and for some reason, once it doesn't have a "user".
Maybe anyone have an idea on why this could happen?

Payload version: 2.8.2

Thanks,
Vitaly

  • default discord avatar
    vstarush
    2 days ago

    Update:

    If anyone struggles with this, add "serverURL" parameter to your "payload.config" file. This solves it.

    Good luck :)

