Possible bug: No user in the collection access > update

Hello,
I ran into the issue that a user is not always available in the access > update function of a collection. For example this code
access: {
update: ({ req : { user} }) => {
console.log('**************************')
console.log('update')
console.log(user)
return true;
}
},
Returns this, when I click on a "Save" button of a collection item in the payload UI:
update
undefined
update
{
id: '63410f361ef577238338284f',
name: 'Main',
email: 'test@gmail.com',
createdAt: '2022-10-08T05:48:38.633Z',
updatedAt: '2024-01-21T00:54:04.884Z',
loginAttempts: 0,
collection: 'admins',
_strategy: 'local-jwt'
}
for some reason it runs twice and for some reason, once it doesn't have a "user".
Maybe anyone have an idea on why this could happen?
Payload version: 2.8.2
Thanks,
Vitaly
Update:
If anyone struggles with this, add "serverURL" parameter to your "payload.config" file. This solves it.
Good luck :)
