Preview button not showing on all collections (?)

default discord avatar
adam-mrozik
9 months ago
1 2

Hey,

I've added preview function to 8 different collections, but for some reason it only appears on a few of them. Are there any configurations that could prevent such a button from being shown? Not really sure if it is a bug, or me missing something crucial

Example non-working code (same preview function is used in the working code as well):

export const Plans: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'plans',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'title',
    preview: (doc, { locale }) => {
            if (doc?.slug) {
                return `https://bigbird.com/preview/posts/${doc.slug}?locale=${locale}`;
            }

            return null;
        },
    },
  },
  access: DEFAULT_ACCESS_CONTROL,
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      label: 'Title',
      type: 'text',
      localized: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'id',
      label: 'Custom ID',
      type: 'text',
    },
    buttons,
  ],
  timestamps: false,
}
  • default discord avatar
    evelynhathaway
    7 months ago

    In your above code, if (doc?.slug) makes the preview button only show if there's a slug.

    You can write another condition or remove the condition and just return the preview URL.

    As an example:

    export const Plans: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'plans',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'title',
    preview: (doc, { locale }) => {
        // Always return the same preview URL for the plans collection in each locale
        return `https://bigbird.com/preview/plans?locale=${locale}`;
    },
  },
  access: DEFAULT_ACCESS_CONTROL,
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      label: 'Title',
      type: 'text',
      localized: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'id',
      label: 'Custom ID',
      type: 'text',
    },
    buttons,
  ],
  timestamps: false,
}
  • default discord avatar
    adam-mrozik
    9 months ago

    Ahh, noticed it will not appear, unless you have a slug field added. Could we adjust it? I want to have a preview button for collections which are all grouped on one page, so I do not require slug in some instances

