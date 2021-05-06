Problems with deploying with docker

Hi Everyone,
I'm trying to deploy payload with docker to a DigitalOcean Droplet. I push it to my gitlab ci/cd runner, which builds the docker image and then saves it to the container registry (also gitlab). I then pull the image on my droplet, which uses caddy 2 as my reverse proxy. I can access the api on my computer, but aparently, the admin panel can not.
This is my .env file on local, that I then override with docker env vars.
NODE_ENV=dev
ENVIRONMENT=dev
PORT=3000
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL=http://localhost:3000
MONGODB_URI=<redacted URI>
PAYLOAD_SECRET=<redacted secret>
PAYLOAD_LICENCE=<redacted licence>
On production I use the same, except PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL=https://cms.dtampe.com
When I try to access
https://cms.dtampe.com/admin, it stucks at loading and I get the following error:
Failed to load resource: net::ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED http://localhost:3000/api/users/me
This works though, so I really don't know where I went wrong.
https://cms.dtampe.com/api/pages
I did already read through Issues and Discussions, but can't seem to figure it out. I also tried to use the next.js template or this repo here https://github.com/joshhills/joshhills-site, but to no avail.
My Docker FIle:
Dockerfile
From node:14-alpine
WORKDIR ./app
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install
COPY . .
RUN npm run build
#RUN rm -f .env
EXPOSE 3000
CMD ["npm", "start"]
gitlab ci
.gitlab-ci.yml
# This file is a template, and might need editing before it works on your project.
# Build a Docker image with CI/CD and push to the GitLab registry.
# Docker-in-Docker documentation: https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/ci/docker/using_docker_build.html
#
# This template uses one generic job with conditional builds
# for the default branch and all other (MR) branches.
docker-build:
# Use the official docker image.
image: docker:latest
stage: build
environment:
name: production
url: https://cms.dtampe.com
services:
- docker:dind
before_script:
- docker login -u "$CI_REGISTRY_USER" -p "$CI_REGISTRY_PASSWORD" $CI_REGISTRY
# Default branch leaves tag empty (= latest tag)
# All other branches are tagged with the escaped branch name (commit ref slug)
script:
- |
if [[ "$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH" == "$CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH" ]]; then
tag=""
echo "Running on default branch '$CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH': tag = 'latest'"
else
tag=":$CI_COMMIT_REF_SLUG"
echo "Running on branch '$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH': tag = $tag"
fi
- echo "Running now docker build"
- echo "$PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL"
- echo "$NODE_ENV"
- docker build --pull -t "$CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE${tag}" .
- docker push "$CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE${tag}"
# Run this job in a branch where a Dockerfile exists
rules:
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH
exists:
- Dockerfile
I'd be greatful for any hints!
Cheers!
Okay, so I did manage to get everything working with Docker. I did already dip my toe into docker-compose, so I think it will follow, but for now I'm just gonna use MongoDB Atlas.
Like described before, the reason it did not work was, that I had to supply the final URL to the payload.config file without hardcoding it in. Using the method bellow works for me and using it dynamic with Docker & Gitlab CI/CD. To make it easier for people to also use docker with the gitlab-ci (or maybe github actions, or any other CI tool) here's the run down:
.gitlab-ci.yml file, you can skip this)
.gitlab-ci.yml
(docker.gitlab-ci.yml) gitlab provides. I comment the important parts that are different from the template.
.gitlab-ci.yml
----------------
docker-build:
# Use the official docker image.
image: docker:18
stage: build
services:
- docker:dind
before_script:
- docker login -u "$CI_REGISTRY_USER" -p "$CI_REGISTRY_PASSWORD" $CI_REGISTRY
# Default branch leaves tag empty (= latest tag)
# All other branches are tagged with the escaped branch name (commit ref slug)
script:
- |
if [[ "$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH" == "$CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH" ]]; then
tag=""
echo "Running on default branch '$CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH': tag = 'latest'"
else
tag=":$CI_COMMIT_REF_SLUG"
echo "Running on branch '$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH': tag = $tag"
fi
- echo "Running now docker build"
- echo $PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL
#
# The next block is the important one: You have to pass your gitlab variables,
# that you can either set here in this file or in the project settings.
# Your environment variables may differ, but you'll need to set at least $PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
# since that's where you want to pass your serverUrl that should run on production / staging / whatever.
# I recommend also caching from the previous registry image, since that reduces build time a bit.
#
- >
docker build
--pull
--build-arg payload_public_server_url=$PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL
--cache-from $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE:latest
--tag $CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE${tag}
.
- docker push "$CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE${tag}"
# Run this job in a branch where a Dockerfile exists
rules:
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH
exists:
- Dockerfile
Dockerfile to your directory root as well
Dockerfile
------------
From node:14-alpine
# Setting up args to recieve from gitlab ci
# or just --build-arg
# adjust to your case
ARG payload_public_server_url
# Mapping the argument to ENV for the build
ENV PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL=$payload_public_server_url
## Logging
RUN echo "payload_public_server_url: ${payload_public_server_url}"
## Regular Setup
WORKDIR ./app
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install
COPY . .
## Run the admin build process
RUN npm run build
EXPOSE 3000
# Payload Serve (renamed it because 'serve' didn't work)
CMD ["npm", "start"]
Bonus: When running your Docker Container, you obviously also need to specify your .env files content.
Okay, so I know I just started this discussion 15 minutes ago, but I finally found the culprit: my local .env file was used for the build process of the admin panel and by that was pointing to localhost instead of my URI. So I just need to figure out how to get the PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL dynamic in gitlab ci.
Ha I was just writing up a response!
Can you set that ENV variable in a
serve NPM script?
package.json:
"scripts": {
"serve": "cross-env PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL=https://site-goes-here.com node server.js"
},
I used
cross-env here but you may not need it.
Would this work?
Ha, thanks for the swift response!
I don't think it would, since starting the service and fetching the /api/ route seems to work just fine, but I could not access the admin panel, because of the build process. Setting the SERVER_URL in Docker works fine, but I'm sure this should also work.
