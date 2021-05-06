Problems with deploying with docker

Hi Everyone,

I'm trying to deploy payload with docker to a DigitalOcean Droplet. I push it to my gitlab ci/cd runner, which builds the docker image and then saves it to the container registry (also gitlab). I then pull the image on my droplet, which uses caddy 2 as my reverse proxy. I can access the api on my computer, but aparently, the admin panel can not.

This is my .env file on local, that I then override with docker env vars.

NODE_ENV=dev ENVIRONMENT=dev PORT=3000 PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL=http://localhost:3000 MONGODB_URI=<redacted URI> PAYLOAD_SECRET=<redacted secret> PAYLOAD_LICENCE=<redacted licence>

On production I use the same, except PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL=https://cms.dtampe.com

When I try to access https://cms.dtampe.com/admin , it stucks at loading and I get the following error:

Failed to load resource: net::ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED http://localhost:3000/api/users/me

This works though, so I really don't know where I went wrong. https://cms.dtampe.com/api/pages

I did already read through Issues and Discussions, but can't seem to figure it out. I also tried to use the next.js template or this repo here https://github.com/joshhills/joshhills-site, but to no avail.

My Docker FIle:

Dockerfile From node:14-alpine WORKDIR ./app COPY package*.json ./ RUN npm install COPY . . RUN npm run build #RUN rm -f .env EXPOSE 3000 CMD ["npm", "start"]

gitlab ci

.gitlab-ci.yml # This file is a template, and might need editing before it works on your project. # Build a Docker image with CI/CD and push to the GitLab registry. # Docker-in-Docker documentation: https://docs.gitlab.com/ee/ci/docker/using_docker_build.html # # This template uses one generic job with conditional builds # for the default branch and all other (MR) branches. docker-build: # Use the official docker image. image: docker:latest stage: build environment: name: production url: https://cms.dtampe.com services: - docker:dind before_script: - docker login -u "$CI_REGISTRY_USER" -p "$CI_REGISTRY_PASSWORD" $CI_REGISTRY # Default branch leaves tag empty (= latest tag) # All other branches are tagged with the escaped branch name (commit ref slug) script: - | if [[ "$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH" == "$CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH" ]]; then tag="" echo "Running on default branch '$CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH': tag = 'latest'" else tag=":$CI_COMMIT_REF_SLUG" echo "Running on branch '$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH': tag = $tag" fi - echo "Running now docker build" - echo "$PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL" - echo "$NODE_ENV" - docker build --pull -t "$CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE${tag}" . - docker push "$CI_REGISTRY_IMAGE${tag}" # Run this job in a branch where a Dockerfile exists rules: - if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH exists: - Dockerfile

I'd be greatful for any hints!

Cheers!